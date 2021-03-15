Basketball: CCL announces all-league teams
The CCL recently released its boys and girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.
Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.
BOYS
First Team
Desmond Watson, DeSales
Darius Parham, Ready
Dejon Donnell, Hartley
Doogie James, St. Charles
Chase Walker, St. Charles
Second Team
Jake Hoying, Watterson
Will Miller, Hartley
Obed Achirem, DeSales
Garrison Budd, Ready
Kaleb Schaffer, Ready
GIRLS
First Team
Kilyn McGuff, Watterson
Danielle Grimm, Watterson
Grace Cantwell, Watterson
Kami Kortokrax, Hartley
Ella Brandewie, Hartley
Stefanie Karras, DeSales
Sierra Schlosser, Ready
Second Team
Brynn Mulligan, Watterson
Keiryn McGuff, Watterson
Milayna William, Hartley
Kiara McElrath, Hartley
Gracie Sabo, DeSales
Jadyn Arnold, DeSales
Hope Orders, Ready
