Basketball: CCL announces all-league teams

ThisWeek group

The CCL recently released its boys and girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

BOYS

First Team

Desmond Watson, DeSales

Darius Parham, Ready

Dejon Donnell, Hartley

Doogie James, St. Charles

Chase Walker, St. Charles

Second Team

Jake Hoying, Watterson

Will Miller, Hartley

Obed Achirem, DeSales

Garrison Budd, Ready

Kaleb Schaffer, Ready

GIRLS

First Team

Kilyn McGuff, Watterson

Danielle Grimm, Watterson

Grace Cantwell, Watterson

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley

Ella Brandewie, Hartley

Stefanie Karras, DeSales

Sierra Schlosser, Ready

Second Team

Brynn Mulligan, Watterson

Keiryn McGuff, Watterson

Milayna William, Hartley

Kiara McElrath, Hartley

Gracie Sabo, DeSales

Jadyn Arnold, DeSales

Hope Orders, Ready

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports