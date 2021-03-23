Basketball: City League announces all-league teams
The City League recently released its boys and girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.
Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.
CITY-NORTH BOYS
First Team
Robert Dorsey III, Northland
Mehki Jarrett, Mifflin
Amani Lyles, Beechcroft
Makhale Massey, Northland
Shamarion Rogers, Linden-McKinley
J.J. Simmons, Beechcroft
Second Team
Caleb Brigle, Whetstone
Chance Groce, Linden-McKinley
Tyreek Gunnell, Centennial
Jaylon Jackson, Centennial
Antwoin Reed, Beechcroft
La'Son Walker, Linden-McKinley
Honorable Mention
Demetrious Forte Jr., Beechcroft
Jamari Strickland, Beechcroft
Marlin Byron II, Centennial
Ronald Darling Jr., Centennial
Caeden Swanson, East
Kwalee Woods-Law, East
Kenyon Jones, International
Samuel Whitaker III, International
Amari Forte, Linden-McKinley
L.B. Towns Jr., Linden-McKinley
Kendrick Frempong, Mifflin
Abdiaziz Mohamed, Mifflin
Stephan Reavish Jr., Northland
Shemar Watson, Northland
Shiaman Diawara, Whetstone
Alex Hurd, Whetstone
CITY-SOUTH BOYS
First Team
Maurice Barnes Jr., South
Elijahjuan Burke, Africentric
Tae'Von Bush, Walnut Ridge
Keshawn Harris, Independence
Dailyn Swain, Africentric
Javion Williams, Briggs
Second Team
Zion Blevins, Walnut Ridge
Macheco Brooks, Marion-Franklin
Mauricio Diaz, Briggs
Marquis Hawthorne, South
Tashaun Ivery, West
Daniel Wagner, Africentric
Honorable Mention
Earnest Johnson III, Africentric
Preston Steele, Africentric
Richard Davis, Briggs
Keion Stevens-Ford, Briggs
Aaron Lawson, Eastmoor Academy
Deon Thorpe, Eastmoor Academy
Christian Byrd, Independence
Orlando Jones, Independence
Dorsien Butler Jr., Marion-Franklin
Tito Glass, Marion-Franklin
Shermar Lindsey, South
Maurice McCall, South
Na'Varion Adams, Walnut Ridge
Leon Douglas III, Walnut Ridge
Sidi Aden, West
Abdisalan Liban, West
CITY-NORTH GIRLS
First Team
Nahdia Alcorn, Northland
La'Larra Bays, Beechcroft
La'Briar Franklin-Paige, Beechcroft
Brianna Hamilton, Northland
Taylor McMichael, Linden-McKinley
Tessa Miller, Beechcroft
LaRemy Woods, Northland
Second Team
Jenna Kimbrough, Centennial
Semaja Skaggs, Beechcroft
Seynabou Sow, International
Ra'Nya Taylor, International
Tiarra Vance, Northland
Daechell Wilson, Mifflin
Honorable Mention
Nevea Dupree, Beechcroft
Danielle Nunley, Beechcroft
Lauren Bailey, Centennial
Z'Niya Peterson, Centennial
Alissa Foster, East
Adrianna Johnson, East
Miracle Carter, International
Princess Sotondji, International
Deziree Bailey, Linden-McKinley
Anaja Washington, Linden-McKinley
Marie Wooden, Mifflin
Delores Woodyard, Mifflin
Ayah Duffy, Northland
Jaya Sheppard, Northland
Haley Harkins, Whetstone
Caitlin Hines, Whetstone
CITY-SOUTH GIRLS
First Team
Kamryn Grant, Africentric
Maliyah Johnson, Africentric
Anyiah Murphy, Africentric
Nevaeh Reaves, Walnut Ridge
Arianna Smith, Africentric
Tia Wilson, Eastmoor Academy
Second Team
Danica Graham, Independence
Lyric Ransom, Africentric
Cameran Jordan-Ruffin, Walnut Ridge
Ninah Thornton, Walnut Ridge
Honesty Wilson, Eastmoor Academy
McKenzie White, Independence
Honorable Mention
Ariel Grace, Africentric
Samairah Thompson, Africentric
Ab'Zarria Merriweather, Eastmoor Academy
Music Thornton, Eastmoor Academy
Seraiah Blackford, Independence
Zhayva Silas, Independence
Ty'Sherri Thomas, South
Taejaniq Wilson, South
Brenae' Anyamene, Walnut Ridge
My'Kahrri McGhee, Walnut Ridge
Germanie Agee, West
Zubaidah Hassan, West
sports@thisweeknews.com
@ThisWeekSports