Basketball: City League announces all-league teams

The City League recently released its boys and girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

CITY-NORTH BOYS

First Team

Robert Dorsey III, Northland

Mehki Jarrett, Mifflin

Amani Lyles, Beechcroft

Makhale Massey, Northland

Shamarion Rogers, Linden-McKinley

J.J. Simmons, Beechcroft

Second Team

Caleb Brigle, Whetstone

Chance Groce, Linden-McKinley

Tyreek Gunnell, Centennial

Jaylon Jackson, Centennial

Antwoin Reed, Beechcroft

La'Son Walker, Linden-McKinley

Honorable Mention

Demetrious Forte Jr., Beechcroft

Jamari Strickland, Beechcroft

Marlin Byron II, Centennial

Ronald Darling Jr., Centennial

Caeden Swanson, East

Kwalee Woods-Law, East

Kenyon Jones, International

Samuel Whitaker III, International

Amari Forte, Linden-McKinley

L.B. Towns Jr., Linden-McKinley

Kendrick Frempong, Mifflin

Abdiaziz Mohamed, Mifflin

Stephan Reavish Jr., Northland

Shemar Watson, Northland

Shiaman Diawara, Whetstone

Alex Hurd, Whetstone

CITY-SOUTH BOYS

First Team

Maurice Barnes Jr., South

Elijahjuan Burke, Africentric

Tae'Von Bush, Walnut Ridge

Keshawn Harris, Independence

Dailyn Swain, Africentric

Javion Williams, Briggs

Second Team

Zion Blevins, Walnut Ridge

Macheco Brooks, Marion-Franklin

Mauricio Diaz, Briggs

Marquis Hawthorne, South

Tashaun Ivery, West

Daniel Wagner, Africentric

Honorable Mention

Earnest Johnson III, Africentric

Preston Steele, Africentric

Richard Davis, Briggs

Keion Stevens-Ford, Briggs

Aaron Lawson, Eastmoor Academy

Deon Thorpe, Eastmoor Academy

Christian Byrd, Independence

Orlando Jones, Independence

Dorsien Butler Jr., Marion-Franklin

Tito Glass, Marion-Franklin

Shermar Lindsey, South

Maurice McCall, South

Na'Varion Adams, Walnut Ridge

Leon Douglas III, Walnut Ridge

Sidi Aden, West

Abdisalan Liban, West

CITY-NORTH GIRLS

First Team

Nahdia Alcorn, Northland

La'Larra Bays, Beechcroft

La'Briar Franklin-Paige, Beechcroft

Brianna Hamilton, Northland

Taylor McMichael, Linden-McKinley

Tessa Miller, Beechcroft

LaRemy Woods, Northland

Second Team

Jenna Kimbrough, Centennial

Semaja Skaggs, Beechcroft

Seynabou Sow, International

Ra'Nya Taylor, International

Tiarra Vance, Northland

Daechell Wilson, Mifflin

Honorable Mention

Nevea Dupree, Beechcroft

Danielle Nunley, Beechcroft

Lauren Bailey, Centennial

Z'Niya Peterson, Centennial

Alissa Foster, East

Adrianna Johnson, East

Miracle Carter, International

Princess Sotondji, International

Deziree Bailey, Linden-McKinley

Anaja Washington, Linden-McKinley

Marie Wooden, Mifflin

Delores Woodyard, Mifflin

Ayah Duffy, Northland

Jaya Sheppard, Northland

Haley Harkins, Whetstone

Caitlin Hines, Whetstone

CITY-SOUTH GIRLS

First Team

Kamryn Grant, Africentric

Maliyah Johnson, Africentric

Anyiah Murphy, Africentric

Nevaeh Reaves, Walnut Ridge

Arianna Smith, Africentric

Tia Wilson, Eastmoor Academy

Second Team

Danica Graham, Independence

Lyric Ransom, Africentric

Cameran Jordan-Ruffin, Walnut Ridge

Ninah Thornton, Walnut Ridge

Honesty Wilson, Eastmoor Academy

McKenzie White, Independence

Honorable Mention

Ariel Grace, Africentric

Samairah Thompson, Africentric

Ab'Zarria Merriweather, Eastmoor Academy

Music Thornton, Eastmoor Academy

Seraiah Blackford, Independence

Zhayva Silas, Independence

Ty'Sherri Thomas, South

Taejaniq Wilson, South

Brenae' Anyamene, Walnut Ridge

My'Kahrri McGhee, Walnut Ridge

Germanie Agee, West

Zubaidah Hassan, West

