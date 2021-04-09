Boys Basketball: Neil Hohman steps down as coach at Central Crossing

After six seasons, Neil Hohman has stepped down as coach of the Central Crossing boys basketball program.

Hohman said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“As you go along, time becomes a valuable asset,” said Hohman, whose team finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the OCC-Buckeye Division this winter. “I think it’s time to spend more time with my family. I’ll still be around the school, but I’m stepping back right now.”

Hohman, an intervention specialist at Central Crossing, had a record of 43-94 overall and 18-46 in the OCC with the Comets. He also compiled a 60-74 record leading the girls basketball program from 2010-15.

