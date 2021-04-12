Girls Basketball: OCC announces all-league teams

ThisWeek group

The OCC recently released its girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

OCC-Buckeye

First Team

Emma Shumate, Newark (Player of the Year)

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg

Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central

Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg

Gwen Stare, Newark

Skye Williams, Pickerington Central

Coach of the Year: J.R. Shumate, Newark

Second Team

Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg

Casey Humphrey, Groveport Madison

Madyson Stottsberry, Newark

Maddie Vejsicky, Newark

Madison Greene, Pickerington Central

Reese Poston, Lancaster

Special Mention

Makiya Miller, Reynoldsburg

Sydney McCollugh, Central Crossing

Honorable Mention

Peyton Lunsford, Newark

Trinity Ramos, Reynoldsburg

Kara Weaver, Lancaster

Olivia Cooper, Pickerington Central

Sha'Ron Whatley, Groveport Madison

Aminata Dicko, Central Crossing

OCC-Capital

First Team

Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne (Player of the Year)

Aja Austin, Westerville South

Abby Brown, Big Walnut

Charia Smith, Westerville North

Alexis Amabile, Delaware Hayes

Kierstyn Liming, Canal Winchester

Coach of the Year: Lamont Tillman, Westerville North

Second Team

Chloe Jeffers, Delaware Hayes

Leila Jones, Westerville South

Amya Harris, Worthington Kilbourne

Kayla Curry-Brown, Westerville North

Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto

Nelia Guice, Westerville South

Special Mention

Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester

Ashleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto

Avery Maxeiner, Big Walnut

Emoni Finch, Westerville North

Honorable Mention

Tiffany Trinh, Dublin Scioto

Lauren Hilderbrand, Westerville North

Zoe Guice, Westerville South

Mara McGlone, Worthington Kilbourne

Sophia Midura, Delaware Hayes

Charlee Cahill, Franklin Heights

Annie Thomas, Big Walnut

Madelyn Frank, Canal Winchester

OCC-Cardinal

First Team

Ava Wilkerson, Marysville (Player of the Year)

Amaris Lowery, Dublin Jerome

Meg Spohn, Olentangy

Maddie Goodman, Olentangy Berlin

Ashley Powers, Hilliard Darby

Kass Lee, Marysville

Coach of the Year: Klarke Ransome, Marysville

Second Team

Kennedie Doup, Olentangy

Jocelyn Ramos-Chears, Thomas Worthington

Bella Heaton, Hilliard Darby

Courtney Suchan, Olentangy Berlin

Ava Krutowskis, Marysville

Kadence Conley, Dublin Jerome

Special Mention

Lauren Gruber, Thomas Worthington

Reid Dunbar, Thomas Worthington

Honorable Mention

Josie Tinnerello, Thomas Worthington

Lisa Kuhlman, Dublin Jerome

Alexis Finnegan, Hilliard Darby

Abbie Bell, Olentangy Berlin

Leah Brown, Marysville

Reagan Richeson, Olentangy

OCC-Central

First Team

Chloe Callahan, Hilliard Bradley (Player of the Year)

Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman

Brianna O'Connor, Hilliard Davidson

Tessa Grady, Dublin Coffman

Caitlin Splain, Olentangy Liberty

Carly Callahan, Hilliard Bradley

Coach of the Year: Adam Banks, Dublin Coffman

Second Team

Kayla Delmore, Olentangy Orange

Jordan Rich, Olentangy Liberty

Annie Hargraves, Upper Arlington

Tara Flynn, Dublin Coffman

Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty

Macy Chapman, Hilliard Bradley

Special Mention

Cassidy Lafler, Dublin Coffman

Clara Gallapoo, Upper Arlington

Honorable Mention

Taylor Covington, Dubin Coffman

Leigha Dennison, Hilliard Bradley

Taylor Redman, Olentangy Liberty

Ashley Barrington, Hilliard Davidson

Emma Delmore, Olentangy Orange

Alyssa Gest, Upper Arlington

OCC-Ohio

First Team

Bella Ward, Gahanna Lincoln (Player of the Year)

Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln

Katie Kaucheck, New Albany

Ellie Pollock-Ballard, Grove City

Lauren Wood, New Albany

Mayson Bates, Pickerington North

Coach of the Year: Ronald Bailey, Gahanna Lincoln

Second Team

Clarke Jackson, Gahanna Lincoln

Kate Yaussy, Westerville Central

Kayla Jones, Grove City

Alsaysha Grant, Pickerington North

Olivia Gittins, New Albany

Hannah Kershaw, Westland

Special Mention

Jada Moultair, Pickerington North

Alissa Schiff, Grove City

Honorable Mention

Aaliyah Young, Gahanna Lincoln

Karli Theis, New Albany

Olivia Keeney, Grove City

Adi Dorman, Pickerington North

Taylor Hickman, Westerville Central

Alexxus Phifer, Westland

