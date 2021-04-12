Girls Basketball: OCC announces all-league teams
The OCC recently released its girls basketball honors for the 2020-21 season.
OCC-Buckeye
First Team
Emma Shumate, Newark (Player of the Year)
Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg
Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central
Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg
Gwen Stare, Newark
Skye Williams, Pickerington Central
Coach of the Year: J.R. Shumate, Newark
Second Team
Alexia Mobley, Reynoldsburg
Casey Humphrey, Groveport Madison
Madyson Stottsberry, Newark
Maddie Vejsicky, Newark
Madison Greene, Pickerington Central
Reese Poston, Lancaster
Special Mention
Makiya Miller, Reynoldsburg
Sydney McCollugh, Central Crossing
Honorable Mention
Peyton Lunsford, Newark
Trinity Ramos, Reynoldsburg
Kara Weaver, Lancaster
Olivia Cooper, Pickerington Central
Sha'Ron Whatley, Groveport Madison
Aminata Dicko, Central Crossing
OCC-Capital
First Team
Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne (Player of the Year)
Aja Austin, Westerville South
Abby Brown, Big Walnut
Charia Smith, Westerville North
Alexis Amabile, Delaware Hayes
Kierstyn Liming, Canal Winchester
Coach of the Year: Lamont Tillman, Westerville North
Second Team
Chloe Jeffers, Delaware Hayes
Leila Jones, Westerville South
Amya Harris, Worthington Kilbourne
Kayla Curry-Brown, Westerville North
Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto
Nelia Guice, Westerville South
Special Mention
Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester
Ashleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto
Avery Maxeiner, Big Walnut
Emoni Finch, Westerville North
Honorable Mention
Tiffany Trinh, Dublin Scioto
Lauren Hilderbrand, Westerville North
Zoe Guice, Westerville South
Mara McGlone, Worthington Kilbourne
Sophia Midura, Delaware Hayes
Charlee Cahill, Franklin Heights
Annie Thomas, Big Walnut
Madelyn Frank, Canal Winchester
OCC-Cardinal
First Team
Ava Wilkerson, Marysville (Player of the Year)
Amaris Lowery, Dublin Jerome
Meg Spohn, Olentangy
Maddie Goodman, Olentangy Berlin
Ashley Powers, Hilliard Darby
Kass Lee, Marysville
Coach of the Year: Klarke Ransome, Marysville
Second Team
Kennedie Doup, Olentangy
Jocelyn Ramos-Chears, Thomas Worthington
Bella Heaton, Hilliard Darby
Courtney Suchan, Olentangy Berlin
Ava Krutowskis, Marysville
Kadence Conley, Dublin Jerome
Special Mention
Lauren Gruber, Thomas Worthington
Reid Dunbar, Thomas Worthington
Honorable Mention
Josie Tinnerello, Thomas Worthington
Lisa Kuhlman, Dublin Jerome
Alexis Finnegan, Hilliard Darby
Abbie Bell, Olentangy Berlin
Leah Brown, Marysville
Reagan Richeson, Olentangy
OCC-Central
First Team
Chloe Callahan, Hilliard Bradley (Player of the Year)
Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman
Brianna O'Connor, Hilliard Davidson
Tessa Grady, Dublin Coffman
Caitlin Splain, Olentangy Liberty
Carly Callahan, Hilliard Bradley
Coach of the Year: Adam Banks, Dublin Coffman
Second Team
Kayla Delmore, Olentangy Orange
Jordan Rich, Olentangy Liberty
Annie Hargraves, Upper Arlington
Tara Flynn, Dublin Coffman
Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty
Macy Chapman, Hilliard Bradley
Special Mention
Cassidy Lafler, Dublin Coffman
Clara Gallapoo, Upper Arlington
Honorable Mention
Taylor Covington, Dubin Coffman
Leigha Dennison, Hilliard Bradley
Taylor Redman, Olentangy Liberty
Ashley Barrington, Hilliard Davidson
Emma Delmore, Olentangy Orange
Alyssa Gest, Upper Arlington
OCC-Ohio
First Team
Bella Ward, Gahanna Lincoln (Player of the Year)
Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln
Katie Kaucheck, New Albany
Ellie Pollock-Ballard, Grove City
Lauren Wood, New Albany
Mayson Bates, Pickerington North
Coach of the Year: Ronald Bailey, Gahanna Lincoln
Second Team
Clarke Jackson, Gahanna Lincoln
Kate Yaussy, Westerville Central
Kayla Jones, Grove City
Alsaysha Grant, Pickerington North
Olivia Gittins, New Albany
Hannah Kershaw, Westland
Special Mention
Jada Moultair, Pickerington North
Alissa Schiff, Grove City
Honorable Mention
Aaliyah Young, Gahanna Lincoln
Karli Theis, New Albany
Olivia Keeney, Grove City
Adi Dorman, Pickerington North
Taylor Hickman, Westerville Central
Alexxus Phifer, Westland
