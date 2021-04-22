Girls Basketball: Former Upper Arlington coach Chris Savage tabbed to lead Hilliard Darby

Hilliard Darby athletics director Chris Lubdan announced April 22 that Chris Savage will be named girls basketball coach, pending school board approval.

Savage most recently coached Upper Arlington. He resigned last August after 13 seasons in which the Golden Bears went 218-96, winning Division I district championships in 2014 and 2016. UA also was a district runner-up in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

“I took a year off to coach my daughter’s sixth-grade travel team, but we live in the district and when the job became open I was interested,” said Savage, who teaches International Baccalaureate psychology at UA. “I wasn’t looking that hard for a new job, but I live less than five minutes from the school, and hopefully I will be able to coach my daughter in a few years.”

Savage coached at his alma mater, DeSales, from 2004-07. The Stallions were 55-17 overall and 23-1 in the CCL during his tenure.

He replaces Tay Tufts, who led Darby for five seasons. The Panthers finished 9-14 this winter after going 7-16 in 2019-20 and 19-6 in 2018-19.

“Coach Savage brings with him energy, a passion for the game and a care for his student-athletes,” Lubdan said. “We are excited in the direction and the future of the program with coach Savage.”

