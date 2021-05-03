Basketball: Boys, girls state tournaments staying at University of Dayton through 2024

The boys and girls state basketball tournaments will remain at University of Dayton Arena for the next three seasons, the OHSAA announced May 3.

UD Arena already had been announced as the home of the girls tournament in 2021, ’22 and ’23, but the new agreement to have both the boys and girls tournaments at the site in 2022, ’23 and ’24 replaces the previous contract.

This year’s state tournaments for boys and girls were held at UD Arena.

The 2021 boys tournament was scheduled to be held at Ohio State’s St. John Arena, but the facility was unavailable because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The OHSAA did not have a contract in place with Ohio State for the boys tournament beyond the 2021 agreement, which was voided.

“We’re very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournament last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward.”

There have been 125 NCAA basketball tournament games held at UD Arena, which has a seating capacity of 13,000 and was renovated in 2019.

The state girls basketball tournament had been held at Ohio State from 1976-85, at the University of Akron in 1986 and at Ohio State from 1987-2019.

The state boys tournament had been held at Ohio State from 1957-85, at UD Arena in 1986 and ‘87 and at Ohio State from 1988-2019.

