Boys Basketball: Central Crossing Comets tab Brent Cahill to lead program

Brent Cahill has been named Central Crossing boys basketball coach, pending school board approval.

Cahill previously coached Northridge (2005-08) and Jonathan Alder (2011-19).

“I was looking to get back into it, and I saw Neil (Hohman) stepped down,” Cahill said. “I communicate with a lot of people down there and I had feelers in Central Crossing. I wanted to be at a place that was close to home and had a lot of potential.”

Cahill was 32-32 at Northridge. He found success at Jonathan Alder, going 118-69 with two league championships.

“The interview committee was impressed with Brent’s vision for the program and its future at all levels,” Central Crossing athletics director Jon Marshall said. “He also has a familiarity with the Grove City area.”

Cahill is a 1996 graduate of Grove City. He lives in Hilliard and is the brother-in-law of Grove City football coach Matt Shaul.

“There were three things attached to coming here,” Cahill said. “The location was great, I really liked their facilities and I have a connection to D.J. Norris, who runs the South-Western City Schools youth program.”

Last season, the Comets went 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the OCC-Buckeye Division. They were 43-94 overall and 18-46 in the OCC in six seasons under Hohman.

“The good coaches tailor what they do around the talents of (their) players,” Cahill said. “Our first official summer practice was June 1. All of my teams have been solid defensively and have the defense complement the offense.

“We’ll work on a basic shell of what we will do this winter. We want to really focus on competitiveness and how hard we play this summer.”

